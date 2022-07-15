Acuna went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in a 5-4 win Thursday in Washington.
Acuna walked, stole second and scored in the first inning. The stolen base was his sixth this month and 19th of the season in 25 attempts. He has walked in five of his last six games and owns a .369 OBP for the year. While his power numbers are down significantly compared to his first four seasons, the 24-year-old is still finding ways to get on base and is stealing bases more frequently than any other point in his big-league career.