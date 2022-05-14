Acuna (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Padres.
Acuna has been dealing with left groin soreness recently and will be held out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Acuna said Friday that he felt fine, so it's possible he'll be available off the bench if needed. However, Marcell Ozuna will start in the outfield while William Contreras serves as the designated hitter.
