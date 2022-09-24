site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Still on bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Acuna (back) isn't starting Saturday against Philadelphia.
Acuna is still dealing with a back injury Saturday, and he'll be excluded from the lineup for a third consecutive game. Robbie Grossman will remain in right field and bat ninth.
