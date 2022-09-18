Acuna went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Acuna was Aaron Nola's biggest nemesis Saturday. In the third inning, Acuna popped a two-run home run, and he plated another pair of runs with a fourth-inning double. This was the outfielder's third multi-hit effort in his last five games, and he's gone yard in each of his last two contests. For the season, he's up to 13 homers, 28 stolen bases, 22 doubles, 45 RBI and 64 runs scored while maintaining a .271/.358/.417 slash line across 106 games.