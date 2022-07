Acuna went 1-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.

The 24-year-old superstar has steals in three straight games and has seven successful pilfers in 15 contests so far in July, giving him his second career 20-steal campaign. Acuna is only batting .237 (14-for-59) on the month with one homer, but getting a bit of a breather over the All-Star break could help perk up his bat in the second half.