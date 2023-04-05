Acuna went 2-for-5 with a run scored and his second stolen base of the season in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old led off the game with a single and promptly swiped second base. Acuna already has two homers and two steals in five games to begin the season along with a .364 (8-for-22) batting average, and talk of a 30/30 or even 40/40 season will only grow louder if he continues flashing his power and speed at this pace.