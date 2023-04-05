Acuna went 2-for-5 with a run scored and his second stolen base of the season in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
The 25-year-old led off the game with a single and promptly swiped second base. Acuna already has two homers and two steals in five games to begin the season along with a .364 (8-for-22) batting average, and talk of a 30/30 or even 40/40 season will only grow louder if he continues flashing his power and speed at this pace.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Big day against Cards•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Slugs leadoff homer Saturday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Steals base to kick off season•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Targeting Thursday return•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Gets go-ahead for WBC•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Skipping World Baseball Classic•