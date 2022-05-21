Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Getting the start at designated hitter and batting leadoff once again, Acuna swiped his seventh bag in only 13 games since returning to action from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 campaign prematurely. He suffered the knee injury in Miami last July while chasing down a flyball, and as a result he's expected to remain at DH for the rest of this series before Atlanta head home to take on the Phillies on Monday.