Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk and two stolen bases in a 4-3 loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Acuna's two stolen base effort gives him 15 total on the season and places him amongst the top 10 in the MLB. His willingness to run is a good sign after having recently been sidelined with a minor foot injury. Acuna had a career-high 37 stolen bases in 2019 and if he stays healthy for the rest of the season he could break that personal record.