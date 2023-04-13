Acuna went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 victory against Cincinnati.

Acuna tallied three of Atlanta's nine hits in the contest, and he knocked in three of the team's five runs. The star outfielder plated two with a single in the second inning to put Atlanta on the board and knocked in another run with a game-tying single in the seventh. Acuna also swiped his sixth bag of the campaign, tying him for first in the league in that category with Jorge Mateo and Myles Straw.