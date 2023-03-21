Acuna hasn't yet spoken to Atlanta manager Brian Snitker since Venezuela was eliminated from the WBC, but the team expects him to be in the Grapefruit League lineup Thursday against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old went 4-for-18 during five WBC games with a double and three steals. Acuna posted a career-low .764 OPS in 2022 over 119 games as he made his return from ACL surgery, but the main issue was his launch angle, not his ability to crush the ball. A 30-30 season, or even better, is entirely plausible for Acuna if he stays healthy.