Acuna went 2-for-4 with two homers, two RBIs and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Acuna led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run, then hit another solo shot in the third. He went nearly a month without a home run, but has now hit three in his last two games. Despite what many would consider a disappointing home run total for the righty in 2022, Acuna is slashing an excellent .320/.411/.534.