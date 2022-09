Acuna (back) appeared as a pinch hitter Sunday against the Phillies, going 1-for-1 with a run an RBI and a walk.

He entered as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning and got another plate appearance in the 11th inning. Acuna last started a game Sept. 21 as the designated hitter as he deals with mid-back tightness. Atlanta starts a three-game series in Washington on Monday.