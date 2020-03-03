Braves' Touki Toussaint: Crisp outing in long relief
Toussaint fired 2.2 no-hit innings of relief in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies, giving up one run on two walks while striking out four.
Though he entered the contest out of the bullpen, Toussaint is building up his arm for starting duty and remains firmly in the mix for one of the two available spots in the Braves' Opening Day rotation. Toussaint might have bolstered his bid for the rotation with Monday's strong showing, with Brian Snitker telling David O'Brien of The Athletic afterward that he's been satisfied with how the right-hander has cleaned up his delivery over the offseason. If Toussaint can continue to limit the free passes in his subsequent spring outings, it could be enough to put him ahead of Sean Newcomb, Kyle Wright, Bryse Wilson and non-roster invitee Felix Hernandez in the battle for the two starting spots.
