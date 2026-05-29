Brewers' Abner Uribe: Appealing one-game suspension

Uribe was suspended one game by Major League Baseball for his inappropriate celebration during an appearance Wednesday versus the Cardinals, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Uribe did a crotch-chopping celebration directed toward the Cardinals' dugout following an inning-ending strikeout. He is appealing the suspension and will be available to pitch out of the Brewers' bullpen until the appeal is heard or a settlement is reached. Uribe has logged a 4.19 ERA and 21:8 K:BB over 19.1 innings for Milwaukee this season and ranks second on the team with five saves.