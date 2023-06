Uribe (knee) has struck out three and allowed one run on two hits and two walks over two innings out of the bullpen since returning from Double-A Biloxi's 7-day injured list Saturday.

Uribe missed approximately three and a half weeks with a sore right knee. The 22-year-old right-handed reliever owns a 1.64 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB in 11 innings with Biloxi on the season.