Uribe tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Phillies.

With the Brewers in a non-save situation and looking to conserve their regular back-end relievers, manager Craig Counsell turned to Uribe, and he delivered, striking out three of the four batters he faced and locking up the win. The 23-year-old is off to a strong start at the top level, allowing just one earned run over 4.1 innings while giving up just three hits and posting a 7:1 K:BB.