Uribe threw 0.1 innings of relief and gave up four earned runs in Tuesday's spring game. He allowed four hits, walked a bitter and hit two others.

Tuesday's tough outing may not mean much long-term, but it is worth noting with closer Devin Williams being evaluated for a back injury. Either Uribe or Joel Payamps would likely step in if Williams misses Opening Day, but neither player has been sharp this spring, and that could open the door for other relievers to join the mix.