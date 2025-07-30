Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Vaughn singled and scored in the second inning before bringing home a run with a sacrifice fly in the third. He knocked an RBI single in the fifth and capped off his day with a game-sealing grand slam in the sixth. Vaughn has gone deep three times in his last four games and has knocked five long balls in 15 games since joining the Brewers. The 27-year-old has gone 18-for-48 (.375) during that 15-game span. Vaughn is now slashing .227/.268/.408 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 63 total MLB games this season.