Vaughn went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Nationals.

Vaughn has hit safely in all five of his games with the Brewers, going 6-for-14 (.429) with four extra-base hits and 10 RBI. The first baseman delivered a pair of two-run doubles Saturday, with the second being a game-tying hit during the Brewers' ninth-inning comeback rally. Vaughn is slashing .206/.239/.362 with seven homers, 29 RBI, 10 doubles, 12 runs scored and no stolen bases over 209 plate appearances this season, though he's taking full advantage of his opportunity to play while Rhys Hoskins (thumb) is on the mend.