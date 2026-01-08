The Brewers and Vaughn avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.65 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Vaughn was reinvigorated after a trade to the Brewers last season, slashing .308/.375/.493 with nine homers across 64 regular-season tilts. He will enter the 2026 campaign slated for the bulk of the playing time at first base for Milwaukee.