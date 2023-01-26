Navarreto signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday which includes an invite to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Navarreto spent the 2022 campaign at Milwaukee's Triple-A level, and he'll return to the organization for 2023. He had a .262/.317/.362 slash line with four home runs in 43 games last season and should serve as organizational catching depth.