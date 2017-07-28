Brewers' Chase Anderson: Ready for full bullpen sessions
Anderson (oblique) will throw a full bullpen session Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson already did light throwing off a mound earlier in the week, but it seems like he's getting close to a full return. The hope is that he can return to the Brewers' rotation sometime in mid-August, which would align with the original six-week return window. An exact return date should become clearer once he moves on to a rehab assignment.
