Anderson (oblique) will throw a full bullpen session Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson already did light throwing off a mound earlier in the week, but it seems like he's getting close to a full return. The hope is that he can return to the Brewers' rotation sometime in mid-August, which would align with the original six-week return window. An exact return date should become clearer once he moves on to a rehab assignment.