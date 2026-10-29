Pratt went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday.

Coming off his 4-for-5 performance in Game 4 -- including a go-ahead homer in the 12th inning -- Pratt singled in his first two plate appearances Wednesday to give him a hit in six straight trips to the plate, which only ended with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The rookie shortstop struggled defensively at times during the playoffs, but he was a consistent contributor at the plate. That was especially the case in the World Series, during which Pratt went 8-for-19 (.421) with two doubles, two homers, a steal, seven RBI and five runs.