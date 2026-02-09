The Brewers acquired Hamilton on Monday in a trade with the Red Sox, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hamilton is a former Brewers farmhand who has slashed .222/.283/.359 over the past three seasons in Boston. While he's mostly played second base and shortstop, Hamilton will be given lots of reps at third base during spring training, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. That position currently looks wide open in Milwaukee, though another addition from outside the organization can't be ruled out.