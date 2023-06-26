Williams (4-1) tossed a perfect ninth inning and wound up with the win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Williams was handed the ninth with the game tied and got the job done by sending the Guardian hitters down in order on 16 pitches. The Brewers wound up winning after taking the lead in the 10th, handing Williams his first win since May 13. The 26-year-old continues to be one of the more reliable closers in baseball. He's given up a run in just two of 26 appearances this year and sports a sparkling 1.75 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB over 25.2 innings.