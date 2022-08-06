Williams struck out both batters he faced to earn the save in Friday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

Trevor Gott walked two of the first three batters in the ninth inning, but Williams was able to strike out Matt Reynolds and Jonathan India to end the threat. This was Williams' first save (and opportunity) since the Brewers traded Josh Hader to the Padres on Monday. Williams owns a 1.74 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 68:19 K:BB, seven saves and 25 holds through 41.1 innings this season. He's pitched three days in a row, so any potential save opportunity Saturday is likely to go to Taylor Rogers. The balance between those two high-end relievers has yet to be established, but Williams' elite stuff makes him the more intriguing potential closer.