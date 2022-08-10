Williams (3-2) struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Wednesday to pick up the win in a 4-3 victory over the Rays.

He needed only seven pitches (four strikes) to breeze through the top of the 10th inning thanks in part to Victor Caratini throwing out Taylor Walls attempting to steal second, and Williams got rewarded for his efforts when Willy Adames smacked a walkoff single against his former club in the bottom of the frame. Williams has yet to give up an earned run in four appearances since Josh Hader was dealt to the Padres, and on the season the right-hander sports a 1.66 ERA and 70:19 K:BB through 43.1 innings with seven saves in seven chances and 25 holds.