Brewers' Devin Williams: Could get saves this weekend
Williams may serve as the Brewers' closer this weekend against the Reds with Josh Hader (paternity list) remaining with his family until Monday.
Williams has a 13-inning scoreless streak going, notching one win, two saves, five holds and 20 strikeouts in those 13 appearances. He has seven career saves.
