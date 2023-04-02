Williams picked up his first save of the year Saturday against the Cubs, striking out and allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning.
It wasn't the cleanest of innings for Williams in his first outing of the year, but he got the job done. After allowing a pair of singles to start the inning (one of which deflected off him), he got Cody Bellinger to ground into a double play before striking out Miles Mastrobuoni to end the game.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Set for regular season•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Gets $3.35 million for 2023•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Strikes out three for save•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Records four-out save•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Strikes out pair for save•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Earns save despite shaky outing•