Williams picked up his first save of the year Saturday against the Cubs, striking out and allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning.

It wasn't the cleanest of innings for Williams in his first outing of the year, but he got the job done. After allowing a pair of singles to start the inning (one of which deflected off him), he got Cody Bellinger to ground into a double play before striking out Miles Mastrobuoni to end the game.