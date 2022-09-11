Williams picked up the save in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Reds. He allowed two runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two over one inning.

Williams entered the ninth inning up by two and almost blew the save after allowing the first three runners to reach base. A leadoff double preceded an infield single and an error by Jace Peterson to score one run. Williams then struck out Kyle Farmer but surrendered a sacrifice fly off the bat of TJ Friedl to pull the game within one before striking out Jonathan India to end the game and earn the save. The Brewers' closer is now 6-for-7 in save opportunities since taking over the role after Josh Hader was traded on Aug. 1.