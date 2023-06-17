Williams allowed one hit and two walks in one scoreless inning Friday, striking out two and earning a save over the Pirates.
Williams loaded the bases with two outs but managed to close out the 5-4 win. This performance comes after he coughed up four runs without recording an out while blowing his first save of the year Tuesday. Williams has now converted 11 of 12 save opportunities while posting a 1.99 ERA and a 32:13 K:BB through 22.2 frames.
