Williams agreed to a one-year, $3.35 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, so he'll get a significant raise from his salary over the past few years. The 28-year-old is now locked is as Milwaukee's closer and had a 1.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 96:30 K:BB across 60.2 innings last season.