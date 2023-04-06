Williams (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to get credit for the win in a 7-6 victory over the Mets.

Seeing his first action since April 1 as he was afforded some extra rest due to a bicep bruise, Williams shut down New York on only nine pitches (five strikes), putting him in the right place to get the win when Garrett Mitchell launched a walkoff homer. After recording a career-high 15 saves last season with Josh Hader shipped to the Padres, Williams and his Airbender changeup figure to shatter than mark in 2023.