Williams picked up the save Monday against the Mets, tossing a perfect ninth inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Williams retired Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach in order to record his 14th save. The right-hander is now 14-for-15 in save chances this season and sports elite numbers across the board (1.69 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB). The 28-year-old's career high for saves in a season is 15, which he set last year when he took over as the Brewers' full-time closer after the surprising trade of Josh Hader at the deadline.