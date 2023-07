Williams picked up the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over Pittsburgh, logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Williams has converted his last seven save chances, pitching eight consecutive scoreless innings over that span while allowing just two hits. The 28-year-old righty's ERA is down to 1.52 with a 0.98 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB across 29.2 innings. Williams should remain one of the upper-tier closing options for fantasy purposes this season.