Williams worked around a scoreless ninth inning Sunday to pick up his second save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Padres. He struck out three and walked two while also giving up a hit.

Williams surrendered a leadoff walk to Juan Soto before racking up back-to-back strikeouts but found himself in trouble after a single and another walk loaded up the bases. The 28-year-old was able to get the job done by striking out Trent Grisham on a fastball. Williams has now picked up two saves and two wins in five appearances this season and has yet to give up a run. He needed 33 pitches to close out Sunday's game and will likely be unavailable Monday as the Brewers open up a three-game set with the Mariners.