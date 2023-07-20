Williams gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to close out a 5-3 win over the Phillies.

The right-hander ran into a bit of trouble by giving up singles to Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott, but William Contreras threw out Stott attempting to steal second and Williams then fanned Alec Bohm to end the threat. The Milwaukee closer has been scored upon only once in his last 16 appearances, converting 14 of 15 save chances during that stretch with a 1.15 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB through 15.2 innings.