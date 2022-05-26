Williams recorded his fourth save of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Padres, working a perfect ninth inning without a walk or a strikeout.

With Josh Hader (bereavement list) still away from the team, Williams pitched for a third straight day and picked up his second straight save, although his fatigue showed in the fact that he failed to strike out a batter for the first time all year. The right-hander will likely be unavailable Thursday to begin a weekend series in St. Louis, but Williams should be back in his high-leverage role soon enough. He has two wins, four saves and 11 holds in 20 appearances to go along with his 3.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB through 18 innings.