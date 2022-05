Williams saved Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Padres, striking out two in the ninth inning.

With closer Josh Hader on the bereavement list, manager Craig Counsell turned to Williams for the save and the righty delivered with a stress-free outing. The 27-year-old threw 24 pitches during Monday's loss yet was still able to induce an impressive three swinging strikes and two whiffs on 12 pitches Tuesday. Williams could see a few more save chances this week while Hader is away from the team.