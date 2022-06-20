Williams earned the save in Sunday's win in Cincinnati, retiring the side in order in the ninth while striking out two.

All nine pitches Williams threw went for strikes and the only thing that kept him from an immaculate innings was a softly hit grounder by Albert Almora. With Josh Hader on the paternity list, Williams was given the chance to record his first save since May 25. Over his last 15 outings, he has been basically unhittable, allowing no runs on five hits in 15 innings while posting a 24:3 K:BB.