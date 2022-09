Williams issued one walk and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings while earning a save against the Rockies on Monday.

After earning a win in each of his last two outings, Williams picked up his first save since Aug. 28. He's now converted 10 of his 11 opportunities while going 6-3 and adding 25 holds through 57 appearances. Williams has turned in four straight scoreless outings, lowering his season ERA to 1.72 ERA with an 80:25 K:BB.