Williams (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Marlins after throwing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Williams was tasked with preserving a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth and accomplished his task easily, sandwiching a flyout between a pair of strikeouts. The Brewers then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jace Peterson. The outing lowered Williams' season ERA to 5.25 while raising his strikeout rate to 36.8 percent.