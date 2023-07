Williams struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Reds.

Williams concludes the first half of the campaign 20-for-22 in save chances while keeping runs off the board in 31 of his 34 appearances. The closer was named an All-Star but won't pitch in Seattle on Tuesday. He's maintained a 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 45:18 K:BB through 33.1 innings this season in his first full year as closer.