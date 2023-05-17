Williams picked up the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Williams was called upon to get the Brewers out of some trouble in the eighth inning after coming in to replace Peter Strzelecki with runners on first and second and one out. The 28-year-old recorded his first save of more than an inning this season and is now a perfect 6-for-6 in save chances. He owns a 0.64 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 14 innings.