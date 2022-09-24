Williams retired the only four batters he faced while earning a save over the Reds on Friday. He struck out three.

Williams recorded one out to end the eighth inning before striking out the side in the ninth to finish off the 5-3 win. The 28-year-old righty now has 14 saves in 15 attempts this season. He's allowed one run over his last 9.2 innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.72 through 62 appearances.