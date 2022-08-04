Williams dropped to 2-1 after he allowed a walkoff solo home run to Bryan Reynolds in the Brewers' 8-7 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

Pitching for the first time since the Brewers traded four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres on Monday, Williams entered a tie game and would have been in position for a win if he had retired the side and if Milwaukee scored in the bottom of the inning. Unfortunately for Williams, he threw only three pitches before Reynolds took him deep to right center field, ending the right-hander's streak of 30 consecutive scoreless appearances that dated back to May 10. Given his sheer dominance over the past three months, Williams' blemish can be easily forgiven, but it remains unclear how the Brewers plan to deploy him during the post-Hader era. In the Hader deal, Milwaukee received an established closer in Taylor Rogers, who saved 28 games and posted strong underlying numbers before losing the job in San Diego. Williams' sterling ratios will still make him a valuable asset in the majority of fantasy leagues even if the Brewers choose to keep him in a setup role or as part of a closer committee with Rogers, but Williams would have the upside of being the top fantasy closer if Milwaukee hands him the overwhelming majority of its save opportunities.