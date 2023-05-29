Williams picked up the save in Sunday's 7-5 victory over the Giants, tossing 1.1 hitless innings while striking out three and walking one.

Williams made his first appearance in a week but didn't look rusty as he secured his eighth save. The right-hander has yet to blow a save this season and has given up a run in just one of his 16 appearances, which is good for a 0.54 ERA. Williams remains one of the elite closers in MLB, but the Brewers simply haven't been in enough close games yet to capitalize on his full potential.