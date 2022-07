Williams tossed a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his league-leading 22nd hold in Friday's victory over the Pirates.

Williams allowed a couple runners to reach base Friday, but when it was all said and done he wound up keeping the opponent off the scoreboard for the 23rd time in his last 23 appearances. Since that streak began, Williams has also posted a meager 0.69 WHIP and a 36:8 K:BB over 21.2 frames.