Williams struck out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Josh Hader and Williams had pitched each of the last two days, but the former took a loss Wednesday after allowing three runs. Williams continued his recent run of dominance even as Mike Yastrzemski stole third as the ghost runner. Williams' scoreless streak is now two months long, as he hasn't allowed any runs in his last 24.2 innings across 26 appearances. He owns a 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 35.2 innings this year while adding six saves and 23 holds without being charged with a blown save.