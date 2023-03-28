Williams tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Monday's spring game.
After a stellar WBC showing in which he allowed just two runners to reach base over 3.1 innings, Williams rejoined the Brewers and made two appearances over the past four days. He will open the regular season as the Brewers' closer and will attempt to build on a 2022 campaign that he finished with a 1.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 96:30 K:BB over 60.2 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Gets $3.35 million for 2023•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Strikes out three for save•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Records four-out save•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Strikes out pair for save•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Earns save despite shaky outing•
-
Brewers' Devin Williams: Earns save with perfect inning•